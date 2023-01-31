I recently bought a popular brand of coolant. I've been buying this brand all my life. As far as I know, it is what my dad used all the time. I always buy concentrate and dilute it myself to a 50/50 or a 60/40 solution. I then test it to make sure it is at least 4 balls up (good to -25 F) or 5 balls up (good to -40 F). I bought "all vehicles," "concentrate".

I mixed one gallon at 50/50 and another at 60/40. They tested 1 to 1-1/2 balls up (only good to +20 F). I then tested the "concentrate," and it was five balls up.

