I recently bought a popular brand of coolant. I've been buying this brand all my life. As far as I know, it is what my dad used all the time. I always buy concentrate and dilute it myself to a 50/50 or a 60/40 solution. I then test it to make sure it is at least 4 balls up (good to -25 F) or 5 balls up (good to -40 F). I bought "all vehicles," "concentrate".
I mixed one gallon at 50/50 and another at 60/40. They tested 1 to 1-1/2 balls up (only good to +20 F). I then tested the "concentrate," and it was five balls up.
My theory is that the factory mistakenly filled "concentrate" bottles with their pre-mixed 50/50 solution by mistake. If you buy the "concentrate" and mix it as directed, but it really has the already mixed solution, it will be too weak to protect your engine. Your radiator could break. Your block could freeze and crack.
If you have done anything with your cooling system recently, please get an antifreeze tester and test it. Do not open your radiator while it is hot! You have to wait till your engine cools. You can also test from the overflow tank.
If you are uncomfortable doing it yourself, ask a friend, or even a mechanic.
I called the company in question and left a detailed voicemail, but have not heard back from them.
I am writing this in an attempt to warn everyone. A tester is only a couple of bucks, but the damage caused from weak coolant can be catastrophic! Please check your coolant!