A lot of people in Wyoming are unhappy with Liz Cheney supporting and voting for a second impeachment in the House for now former President Donald Trump. Many of these unhappy Wyoming Republicans are calling for Cheney to resign, and the Carbon County GOP even recently voted to censure Cheney due to her voting for the impeachment.
With that said, I'm very happy Cheney voted for Trump's second impeachment, as well as being against him on a number of policies. I say, "Thank you, Ms. Cheney, for going against the former president on his careless policies and reckless comments at times."