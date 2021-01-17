I believe that an apology is in order to Rep. Liz Cheney from the people of Wyoming, myself included. We were under the foolish impression that she was sent to the U.S. House to represent the people of Wyoming. We were wrong.
Ms. Cheney is in the House to represent Ms. Cheney, and now she represents Nancy Pelosi. In this day of instant communication and our the newest three branches of government (ie: Amazon, Facebook and Twitter), Rep. Cheney could've asked Wyoming how to vote on impeachment, but we are all but forgotten.