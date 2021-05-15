The following is a copy of a letter I sent to Liz Cheney:
My wife and I just listened to your speech tonight. You claim to be very conservative, and we agree that you are very conservative, but too conservative some of the time, and your father was, as well.
However, your point about the constitutionality of the election, the law and the "big lie" that the party is supporting is spot on. You are, however, we believe, too narrow in your attack. We, and other people we have talked to, see Trump only as a front for the real problems which are:
1. the real FAKE news, which consists of people such as Tucker Carlson, Hannity, Judge Jeanine Pirro, Alex Jones and their counterparts at NewsMax, OAN and on various internet sites. To us, some of the worst criminals are the sponsors who continue to support these liars and their bosses (the Murdochs, etc.) by helping to keep this verbal filth on the air.
2. The dishonorable leadership of the Republican Party, which includes Ronna McDaniel, Mitch McConnell, Mr. McCarthy, Jim Jordan, Ted Cruz, Ms. Taylor Greene, and many other members of the House and Senate who you rightly accuse of violating their oath of office. Many people we have spoken to feel that the Republican Party has lost its way, and that we blue-color conservatives are being conned, gaslighted and generally treated like saps and suckers by these people and possibly the dark money behind them.
These people need to hear the truth in detail over and over to counterbalance all these liars previously mentioned. Some people have become Independents, and others simply don't know who to believe anymore.
These people need a leader, a hero. You could be that hero. You would be surprised at how many people out here would support you.