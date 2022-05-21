Rep. Liz Cheney’s call upon GOP leadership to denounce white nationalism, white supremacy and anti-Semitism in the wake of the Buffalo, New York planned massacre is well placed. Not that said GOP leadership will heed it.
As Rep. Cheney has said before, when the likes of Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar spoke at a white supremacist-led event, GOP leadership’s silence about it was “deafening and enabling.”
Indeed, any of us who remain silent when 10 Black people are murdered and three others injured at their neighborhood grocery store by an avowed racist are part of the problem. We are complicit when we fail to pay attention to the fact that it is increasingly dangerous simply to be a person of color in America.
FBI statistics show that reported hate crimes of all types against Black Americans are on the rise, with 1,972 incidents reported in 2019 and 2,871 in 2020. So far this year, we have had 198 mass shootings. That’s about 10 a week. The numbers of mass shootings are also increasing; in 2021, we had 693, in 2020 there were 611 and in 2019 we had 417, per NPR. What kind of American thinks this is all right?
All Americans must do all we can to come to grips with these tragic realities and to repair our society. Political, religious and other leaders have a special responsibility to lead this effort, and at least to speak out immediately and loudly against the violent racism which continues to fester and sicken us all.
Those who wish to become GOP leaders, like Harriet Hageman, have a responsibility to speak out, as well. While it’s true that in 2016 she correctly labeled Donald Trump as “someone who is racist and xenophobic,” I find nothing on her website remotely touching on the topics of mass shootings, hate crime or white nationalism. What are her thoughts today about the violent racism that infects our country?
Meanwhile, we already know that Rep. Cheney denounces white supremacy, white nationalism and anti-Semitism and is publicly calling upon her party to do the same.