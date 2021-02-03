In regard to your front page story written by the WTE's Tom Coulter, in The Sheridan Press on Friday, Jan. 29, "Hundreds gather as Gaetz, Trump Jr. criticize Cheney," I feel Liz Cheney not only illustrates her personal integrity, but also her great courage, knowing that expressing her opinion would bring out the anger it did and that her political future could well depend upon it.
I am 88 years old and have been a Republican all of my voting life. I am switching next week to Independent, as I feel my party has left me. I intend to reregister as Republican, probably temporarily, in time to vote for Liz Cheney in the primary two years from now ... whether I fully agree, partly agree or do not agree at all with her stands at the time.