Politicians all have the same formula to upset the people they are supposed to represent: name calling!

Thank you, Liz Cheney, for showing us how much you enjoy being a Wyomingite. I didn't know I was a radical until you told the whole country with the interview on Fox.

Well, I hope you get bucked off your high horse and get out of town. Don't look back.

