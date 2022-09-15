What difference can a service organization make to a community? Could several service organizations coming together make a bigger difference in the community? You bet they can!

On Aug. 27-28 in Cheyenne, eight service organizations joined together at local grocery store doors to collect food and monetary donations to help three local food pantries fill their empty shelves. Twenty pick-up loads of nonperishable food and $1,500 in cash were collected and distributed to Needs Inc., Veterans’ Rock and Western States Bank LCCC Student Food Pantry.

