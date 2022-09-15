What difference can a service organization make to a community? Could several service organizations coming together make a bigger difference in the community? You bet they can!
On Aug. 27-28 in Cheyenne, eight service organizations joined together at local grocery store doors to collect food and monetary donations to help three local food pantries fill their empty shelves. Twenty pick-up loads of nonperishable food and $1,500 in cash were collected and distributed to Needs Inc., Veterans’ Rock and Western States Bank LCCC Student Food Pantry.
Volunteers from Sunrise Rotary Club, Zonta Club, Kiwanis Club, Rotary Club of Cheyenne, Cheyenne Frontier Lions Club, LCCC Rotaract Club, Cheyenne Rotary After Hours Club, Cheyenne Noon Lions Club and Cheyenne Sunrise Lions Club stood side by side and asked the Cheyenne community to join in and provide food for those in need. EVERYONE exceeded expectations.
A heartfelt thank you goes out to the Cheyenne citizens that dropped off donations. Your golden hearts shown!
Service organizations often forget to toot their own horns. Members of these clubs are everyday citizens wanting to help out and make a difference. They are there to help when disaster strikes in our community, they are there to help raise funds for a community-wide project, they are there picking up and cleaning up our parks and greenways, they offer scholarships for college bound students, and they are there to help make a local event a success.
Consider joining a service organization. You will find networking opportunities, learn more about our local community, make lifetime friends and get involved in service projects that change lives.
Again, thank you to Cheyenne citizens for showing how our community steps up to help others.