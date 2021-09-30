A few weeks ago, we read about and saw pictures of an amazing 70th class reunion of Cheyenne High Class of 1951. Congratulations to all who were able to attend that special occasion.
I had hoped to get recognition in the WTE of the reunion of the classes of 1961. Cheyenne Central, East and St. Mary's held their 60th class reunion the weekend of Aug. 13, 14 and 15.
Perhaps many Cheyenne people don't know the history of these three high schools. The first Cheyenne High School was begun in 1869 and accredited in 1904. The building, which is now the Laramie County School District 1 Administration Building, was built in 1922.
In the late 1950s, when the "Missile Boom" came to town, the population of Cheyenne's schools boomed. It was determined that the high school had to go on split sessions. The city was divided from north to south. The east side students were required to start classes at 7 a.m. They had to vacate the building at noon so the afternoon kids could start classes at 12:30 p.m. (they ended at 5:30). It certainly changed the high school experience for all the students. and not for the better. It was a difficult two years, separating friends who had gone to school together for years.
When we graduated in 1961 (turn it upside-down and it reads the same), we had two graduating classes. The morning students were the first graduating class of Cheyenne East High School. The afternoon students were the first graduating class of Cheyenne Central High School. Ironically, our diplomas read "Cheyenne High School." I understand that is because neither East nor Central had yet been accredited.
I was of the first class of East High School in 1961, but never set foot in the new school on East Pershing Blvd. Some of my friends were of the first graduating class of Central High. The building on House Avenue remained Central High until 1975, when the new Central High was opened out north on Education Drive. The classes of 1961 have always included St. Mary's High School in our 10 reunions.