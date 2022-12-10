I have been a season ticket holder for about 40 years, including night shows and the rodeo on the last Saturday.
I enjoy having the tickets, because as soon as the lineup comes out, I receive phone calls from friends who want to purchase the tickets because the seats are so excellent. I either sell the tickets (at face value, of course) or gift them.
But now, the new electronic system has become a hassle. I set up an account through the new system vendor. If person A wants to buy any tickets from me, said person much also set up an account, so I can email the tickets. And if person B wants to buy any tickets from me, that person must also set up an account so I can email the tickets, and so on for each buyer. The process used to be a lot simpler.
As a result, I have decided to give up my night show tickets. However, I wanted to keep my rodeo tickets. BUT, after almost 40 years as a faithful season ticket holder, I now get “rewarded” by having my rodeo tickets returned to the open market. I can purchase rodeo tickets only in the future, but am not guaranteed these excellent seats. If they are not under my name, in my account, reserved for me, then they are no longer “my” tickets. The chance of them being available for me to purchase year to year is nil to none, as they may be part of a “package deal.”
The ticket office crew is a great bunch of people. They are just doing their job. But it seems the big shirts at CFD have left the locals in the bull dust.
So, my solution will be to go to a local place with local folks, where the drinks are cheaper, the food is better, and I will watch the rodeo on the Cowboy Channel and not spend a dime at CFD.