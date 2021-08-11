Eric Church at Cheyenne Frontier Days was absolutely awesome. And what great seats at the rodeo, too! Watching those brave men get out there and bull ride and do everything cowboy was an amazing sight and gave me a more-than-occasional adrenaline rush. I was hoping like crazy that no one would get badly hurt. But a few looked like they did.
I want to be the first to admit, maybe I missed something on social media, but maybe I didn’t. Stetson Wright’s medical condition was addressed on Facebook after what looked like a stomping by a bull. But a Black man was also injured literally right in front of us, and after I got home, I couldn’t find out who he was or what happened to him.
So then I googled images of Cheyenne Frontier Days, and I couldn’t locate a picture that showed one Black person after pages of scrolling. In fact, it was disappointing that there wasn’t much diversity at all in pictures posted for Cheyenne Frontier Days.
I’m sure there are pictures out there. But based on the importance of Black cowboys in helping create the West, and with Black Lives Matter and the radar focused on DEI, shouldn’t there be more of an effort of Cheyenne Frontier Days to step into the space of honoring diversity by, well, showing more diversity? After all, 25% of cowboys were Black men who headed west after the Civil War. The impact they had on creating the West is palpable and historic.
And it isn’t just Black cowboys that have made their mark. The Black American West Museum in Denver does a great job of bringing attention to the importance of many, many Black people who were inventors that made all of our lives better.
If the Black man’s injuries was addressed on social media or elsewhere, and I missed it, great! But in this day when so many Black people feel invisible, I want to share that to me he was not invisible. And I hope he is OK.