In response to the Feb. 20 article written by Will Carpenter regarding the Delta Kappa Gamma used book sale, I would like to remind him and anyone who loves books that there are two used book stores, one of which has been here for many years, (Google used book stores in Cheyenne).
I wish Mr. Carpenter would check his information before stating that “Cheyenne may not have a local bookstore ...” I have not yet been to one of the stores, but the other is a delightful place filled with books of many genres, and customers can return books for credit toward other purchases. There used to be a third downtown, but I believe that store now deals primarily with vinyl record albums.
I did appreciate Mr. Carpenter’s inclusions of a little history behind the DKG used book sale. I also especially appreciate the time and effort so many people put into arranging and selling the books, the proceeds of which are donated to various charities.
I delivered several boxes of books to the former Big Lots location in the Cheyenne Plaza for this year‘s sale, and was met promptly by a very nice gentleman who put the boxes into a shopping cart, thanked me and took them in to be sorted, categorized and placed in the various sections that are set by the volunteers and easily found by the many people – my husband and myself included– to read, save and donate back next year for others to enjoy.
Thank you to all those who work to make the DKG a huge success.