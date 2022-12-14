This is about Cheyenne Housing Authority policies, practices and procedures.
Residents in all CHA properties are being treated as numbers and not as people. Bullying, intimidation and harassment have most residents living in fear. CHA is doing 20-40 evictions per week.
One man in maintenance is really bullying residents. The stress is overwhelming. Lease violations based without any proof; nonpayment of rent because CHA won’t take it, fees, etc.
People in wheelchairs, people with serious health issues, etc. are being thrown out on the street with nowhere to go. Yet drug users, fire starters, etc. are allowed to stay. (There is at least a two-year waiting list for assisted living or affordable housing in Cheyenne.) It just makes no sense, at least to this writer.
Smokers are feeling especially targeted and discriminated against. I get it – smoke causes damage, smells and can create fires. However, the two fires in this building (Burke) were started on the stove, causing thousands of dollars in damage. What next, we ban stoves?
Residents are being given three-day notices, at which time the police will physically remove them with only what they can grab. It’s happened, and we assume it is very unlawful. We should be given 30 days and a day in court.
CHA’s new lease bans the following: Candles, incense, electric heaters, BBQs, etc. – due to insurance, they say.
Repeated calls to CHA go unanswered – from residents, from Legal Aid, from the media.
No CHA resident wants special treatment, just fair and just treatment. Nor do we wish harm to anyone.