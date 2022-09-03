I very much appreciated your article about the efforts of the Campbell County Public Health Department to create a program for treatment of “long COVID.” I believe I suffer from that condition, and the opportunities for diagnosis and treatment of the condition in Laramie County are essentially nonexistent!
A recent article in the British publication The Guardian identifies certain characteristics making one more likely to develop long COVID. They include “if you’re older, if you have certain co-morbidities like diabetes, if you had acute symptoms initially, if you were in the hospital …” All of those apply to me.
The article identifies a wide range of symptoms, including fatigue, gastrointestinal disturbance, shortness of breath and brain fog. All of those apply to me, as well. My friends and family might say that the brain fog preceded the COVID, but those are, in fact, real disabilities.
I have explicit faith in my primary care physician, but my experience is that he treats the individual symptoms and not the syndrome, if you will excuse my uneducated use of that word. I sincerely wish that there was in Cheyenne a resource available for those like me to visit, have someone to talk to, and provide options for treatment of the complex array of symptoms experienced by those of us who are the victims of long COVID. I have a pretty good feeling that there are many more like me out there!
Please accept this as a plea for the medical community in Cheyenne and Laramie County, both private and public, to join forces to tackle this problem. Quite frankly, even having an accessible, knowledgeable, empathetic individual without time limitations to talk to would be of benefit.