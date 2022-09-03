I very much appreciated your article about the efforts of the Campbell County Public Health Department to create a program for treatment of “long COVID.” I believe I suffer from that condition, and the opportunities for diagnosis and treatment of the condition in Laramie County are essentially nonexistent!

A recent article in the British publication The Guardian identifies certain characteristics making one more likely to develop long COVID. They include “if you’re older, if you have certain co-morbidities like diabetes, if you had acute symptoms initially, if you were in the hospital …” All of those apply to me.

