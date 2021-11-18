Cheyenne needs some upgrades. After seeing the results of the the latest sixth-penny tax proposals, it is clear to me that Wyoming residents want to see new things being built or done if it only costs them an extra penny.
I had previously planned on leaving Cheyenne, so the things that bothered me about living here were shelved as being "not my problem" anymore. I recently changed my mind about leaving, and now you are stuck with me.
Having spent my youth in Las Vegas (1970-2004), I've seen what happens when a city grows and has a difficult time keeping up. I don't believe Cheyenne will EVER see the kind of expansion that happened in Vegas, so it's not as difficult as it could be.
First of all, how is it that we have an airport terminal here, and we haven't figured out how to make it work as an alternative to DIA? If I still lived in Casper, I could drive 15 minutes and be on a plane to Vegas for around $100. I only did it once, but it gave me a much needed break from the cold wind.
By the way, if you get some time, go check out the airport parking lot and the placement of a light pole in the middle of it that was not built on a pier. Two impromptu traffic barriers now protect it from being backed over. I can only be reminded of the memes on the internet of "There, I fixed it." We can do better than that.
While it would be easier to just maintain the existing roads here that are subject to some of the most extreme temperature and weather, why not make a few improvements for expansion before you put down new blacktop? One suggestion, create a through lane for a right turn onto Dell Range when you are heading north on Yellowstone.
I cannot say enough nice things to whoever decided to put roundabouts here. That is real progress! We need more of that.