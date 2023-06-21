Editor's note: An exception has been made to the 350-word limit for the following letter.
To the people of Cheyenne:
While the LCSD1 Board of Trustees decides how much it wants to restrict students’ access to thought and to library books, it’s time for the people of Cheyenne who want to preserve parental rights to say so aloud. A majority of the trustees seem to respond to volume. They also respond favorably to bluster and intimidation, but please don’t add to that.
Four trustees and their proponents for new restrictions allege that some ideas are so seductive that mere exposure will lure students away from the values instilled by their parents and toward … whatever those ideas are. The argument to usurp parental control goes like this: be afraid of certain ideas, hate those ideas, feel powerless, and then turn over control to us and our political camp.
This is at the root of the futile attempt to define a term (i.e. “sexually explicit content”) so nicely that everyone will agree precisely what it means and agree that it’s bad, and we are assured it will leave all the “good” books on shelves for our students to read critically, perhaps to enjoy.
The fact is the current district policy of having families “opt out” of books they deem inappropriate (for any reason) for their students provides the most parent rights. You can tell all seven trustees that’s how you would like it to stay. This puts parents and guardians in the driver’s seat. Of course, protesting trustees are free to share lists of books they find offensive, for anyone looking for opt-out suggestions.
We hear alarms about an undefined “sexualization” of children. But what we actually see is school trustees around the state and the Wyoming Department of Education treating schools and students as commodities – the “commodification” of students, teachers and education systems. People who are entrusted with the education of Wyoming’s children and with supporting a system of quality professional educators and facilities are instead using policy-setting authority to pay political dues to outside interests.
It’s time to refocus on the education our children need and our own role and responsibilities to make sure that education is complete and valid and not edited by a small, vocal, intolerant, political group. You might be fearful, but you are not powerless. Tell the LCSD1 board to leave parental rights alone.