Budget time in the city! Sadly, I see no mention of me. I live in a nice house with nice neighbors, but that’s where it ends. The neighborhoods around me have grown into sort of a ghetto appearance. The streets have so many patches and holes, even Aunt Bee couldn’t fix them.
Who was the dolt that decided that the homeowners also own their own sidewalks? All the sidewalks are trashed. What homeowner has the money to repair sidewalks?
So when I see yet another brass critter or cowboy go up downtown, I have to wonder when it will be our time for renewal. Did Lincolnway really need islands? So, it seems that the city is more geared toward the people who visit here and not so much the people who actually live and work here.
I decided to take a drive. I noticed the canal that runs on the north side of Dell Range. It is supposed to be for a flood relief system. Yet, it is so overgrown with weeds and bushes and tons of trash actually stuck in the branches that I have to wonder, wouldn’t it become a damn instead of a flood release system?
But then I observed even main streets are following in this wake of disrepair. And then I found actual neighborhoods that the streets still aren’t even paved! And I don’t mean the people who live on the hills. Right in the core of Cheyenne.
Is Cheyenne just a poor city with zero budget for anything but tourism? Or is it just no representation for the actual outer city communities? Surely the ruling class is aware of this decay. Right?
Well, I can still hope for more. Maybe a budget for repaving? Maybe some politician will become illuminated with the idea of getting a contractor to bid on multiple square blocks of concrete work at a reduced rate and then perhaps the city kick in a bit, making it within grasp of the homeowners to have the sidewalks repaired.
But maybe we are just a poor town on the plains after all.