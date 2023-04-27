Residents of Cheyenne should be grateful that the ChoiceGas program has not expanded into the Cheyenne natural gas service territory. As a person who has studied the ChoiceGas program off and on for more than 20 years, it is clear to me that it is the non-regulated suppliers who benefit from the program, not the majority of customers.

Yes, a few customers have fared better than if there were no ChoiceGas program, but those customers are few in number compared to those who have paid substantially more.

