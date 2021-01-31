One of the great experiments of our democracy is public education. House Bill 61, if passed, will gut funding for school districts, and those funding cuts will go directly to the classroom.
I have three grandchildren in public school in Laramie. I am angry that they will pay the price for lawmakers who have for decades failed – either through lack of imagination or an inability to take the long view – to diversify Wyoming’s economy. Or be sacrificed to the misguided principle of "no more taxes at any cost."