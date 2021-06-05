I think Proverbs 29:2 says it best: “When the righteous rule, the people rejoice; when the wicked rule, the people groan.” I am hearing groaning in our country today, LOUD GROANING!, and I believe it is because Christians have neglected their God-given responsibility to control the political forces in our country.
Rev. Charles Finney, a leader in America’s Second and Third Great Awakenings during the early and mid-1800s had this to say about the Christian’s responsibility: “The Church must take right ground in regard to politics… [T]he time has come that Christians must vote for honest men and take consistent ground in politics. … Christians have been exceedingly guilty in this matter. But the time has come when they must act differently. … God cannot sustain this free and blessed country which we love and pray for unless the Church will take right ground. … It seems sometimes as if the foundations of the nation are becoming rotten, and Christians seem to act as if they think God does not see what they do in politics. But I tell you, He does see it, and He will bless or curse this nation according to the course [Christians] take [in politics].”
If this was true nearly two centuries ago, it is doubly true today! I understand that we crucified the only perfect man that ever existed. However, we cannot continue to vote for those who continually advocate for courses of action that are contrary to God’s teachings.