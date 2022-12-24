Nice one, Chuck! Signing onto a right-wing politico letter chastising UW for TEMPORARILY shutting down the bigot who attacked a UW student is not what you should be doing as you prepare to assume Wyoming’s second highest office.
You and other Republican “experts” also saw fit to instruct UW generally, opining on what kind of people a sorority should welcome, and curriculum itself.
Contrast your petty move with Gov. Gordon, who wrote Dec. 5, "Targeted attacks on LGBTQ people and the increasing visibility of anti-semitism in our country is both deeply concerning and unAmerican."
He continued, "As the Equality State, Wyoming is not – and should not be – a place where bigotry, discrimination, and anti-Semitism are tolerated. ... The Wyoming Constitution speaks clearly and emphatically about civil rights and equality for 'all members of the human race.' Tolerance and understanding are essential to the health of our state and our nation.”
You don’t have to be a UW graduate – and you’re not, Chuck – to understand Wyoming equality. You’ll serve ALL of Wyoming as secretary of state, and be second in line to the governor’s office. Take a page out of Governor Gordon’s book and get real. You’ve been elected to serve all Wyomingites, fairly and in conformity with the law.
You don’t have to pander to the hard-right base, and you don’t have to endorse some bigot because he identifies himself as a church elder. No church elder worth their salt would ever have targeted that poor kid the way this guy did.
If anything, UW should have quickly done far more than just excuse him from advertising in the student union for one year. He’ll doubtless pedal his vitriol elsewhere, unfortunately.
Meanwhile, you’ve got a difficult job to learn to do, Chuck, and you are really starting from scratch. I’d suggest you start again, doing your honest best to forego partisan politics at all times. Thing one is to pay sincere attention to the law, including the Wyoming Constitution, and adhere to it.
Best wishes in this endeavor, and may God bless all Wyoming as you assume office.