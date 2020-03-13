Chuck Schumer is guilty; he did threaten Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh and it sounded very much like a death threat or at least one of great bodily harm to (them) and/or possibly (their families). He is also guilty of attempting to incite a riot and violence; much like Maxine Waters when she incited people to verbally attack and harass Trump administration personnel.
If a Republican, conservative or a pro-life person had said what Schumer said, the Democrats would have gone insanely crazy with threats of legal action, impeachment and/or imprisonment. During the impeachment hearing, the Democrats – Schumer included – stated several times that “no one is above the law;” but they consider themselves not only above the law, they consider that they ARE the law and that the law does not apply to them.