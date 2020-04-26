I read with interest the recent news article regarding the announcement by Mayor Orr that city employees would now have to be furloughed, or laid off, due to decreased city revenues, primarily sales tax revenue due to all the businesses she previously ordered to be closed.
Mayor Orr decried the necessity of the action, saying that "These are people, not just positions." Too bad she didn't consider the business owners and their employees who have been dramatically impacted by the closure orders to also be people.
Any semi-competent professional city administrator would have known on the day the orders were issued that severe financial impacts to the city were certainly coming in the near future and would have taken immediate steps to mitigate the damage.
Instead, the mayor waited a month to do anything, and now future city services, some of which may negatively impact the most needy, will certainly be reduced. This is another bright, shining example of why politicians should never run a government. Leave that serious business to those who know how to do it.