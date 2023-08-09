I am writing to ask the Cheyenne City Council to pass an ordinance prohibiting pets (dogs) in Lions Park. I know some people actually pick up after their pets, and I know it isn’t fair to them to not be allowed in the park with their dog(s). Unfortunately, I don’t see any other solution than prohibiting all pets in the park.

Why just Lions? Well, it's certainly a problem in all the parks and on the greenway, and I am in favor of banning dogs from all these places. But I propose we start with Lions because it is our showcase park for the city of Cheyenne. As such, it should be a great park for people, and eliminating the pets and the pet waste problem would make it a great place for people.

