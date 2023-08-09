I am writing to ask the Cheyenne City Council to pass an ordinance prohibiting pets (dogs) in Lions Park. I know some people actually pick up after their pets, and I know it isn’t fair to them to not be allowed in the park with their dog(s). Unfortunately, I don’t see any other solution than prohibiting all pets in the park.
Why just Lions? Well, it's certainly a problem in all the parks and on the greenway, and I am in favor of banning dogs from all these places. But I propose we start with Lions because it is our showcase park for the city of Cheyenne. As such, it should be a great park for people, and eliminating the pets and the pet waste problem would make it a great place for people.
As it is, when you walk through the park, you have to constantly be on the lookout for the landmines left behind by irresponsible pet owners. As a result, you can’t have a pleasant stroll through the park without worrying about stepping in something unpleasant.
Parents also have to be on the alert to keep their children out of the piles, or clean them up when they accidentally get the dog exhaust on them. What a way to turn a good day into a bad day!
I know what you’re thinking: “But what about the dogs? They love going to the park!” Well, I hate to break it to you, but dogs don’t really care about parks. They just like to run around and sniff things. They can do that anywhere. In fact, they can do it at the “Let Dogs Run Park” on Horse Creek Road or the dog park over by the Cheyenne Animal Shelter on Southwest Drive. I’m sure the dogs will be happy in either of these locations.
So please, for the sake of all of us who want to enjoy a nice day at the park, I urge you to pass this ordinance. Thank you for your time.
