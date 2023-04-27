Does anyone remember Pumphouse Wetlands? This was a sixth-penny project voted on in 2012, when $4.8 million was allocated to “provide flood control and water quality for the Capitol Basin.” The city also received funding from an Environmental Protection Agency Grant and the Clean Water State Revolving Loan Fund.
The park-like setting was also touted as creating the necessary link to connect the south side Greenway path to the future west side Greenway path and downtown.
After more than four years, expending nearly $3 million on planning, materials, testing and engineering design work on the project, construction began in March 2017. In the fall of 2018, a public open house was held at the newly finished site; however, Pumphouse Wetlands has never reopened to the public again. The gates remain closed and locked, the water course has silted up, and the landscaping is dominated by plants listed on the state’s noxious weed list.
Not only did the site not open to the public, it’s unclear if the city actually fulfilled its obligations to the clean water grant received from the state.
If the city had a page where residents could rate city projects, I would give Pumphouse Wetlands 1 star. The star is for initiating such an ambitious project with the potential for significant environmental improvement, but the city’s lack of follow-through and completion, along with the expenditure of taxpayers' money with nothing to show for it rates less than zero, so I guess I’ll change my rating to 1/2 a star.