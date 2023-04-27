Does anyone remember Pumphouse Wetlands? This was a sixth-penny project voted on in 2012, when $4.8 million was allocated to “provide flood control and water quality for the Capitol Basin.” The city also received funding from an Environmental Protection Agency Grant and the Clean Water State Revolving Loan Fund.

The park-like setting was also touted as creating the necessary link to connect the south side Greenway path to the future west side Greenway path and downtown.

