I’m a devotee of water-wise landscaping, and because I’m a local property owner, I follow the various alterations/changes proposed to Cheyenne’s Unified Development Codes.
So, when I saw Councilman Johnson’s op-ed piece on changing the UDC to encourage xeriscaping on commercially zoned property, my interest was piqued.
To be clear, I’m a staunch proponent of water-wise landscaping/plantings, and I encourage its successful implementation on private property. However, I do not believe that at this time the city should be focusing on regulating or incentivizing xeriscape implementation on private property. If the city truly wants to be proactive in addressing future water shortages, then it should focus its attention on managing the city’s use of supplemental irrigation and successful xeriscaping of city properties.
It is with that concept in mind that I have several questions for Councilman Johnson and the city’s leaders as a whole.
How many acre-feet of water does the city use on supplemental irrigation in an average year? Is all that water metered so the city pays a monetary amount for its use, or is a portion of that water provided free of charge, and, if so, how much? How does the city plan to reduce its irrigation footprint over time?
Does the city have an implementation plan in place that will help them maintain or reduce current irrigation usage while allowing them to increase amenities on city property? If a plan is in place, “how” will the city achieve its goal(s), and if there is not a plan in place, why not?
Can the city provide 10 examples of xeriscaping that have been successfully implemented and maintained by the city on city property, and are those examples similar to the xeriscaping it is trying to incentivize in the UDC code? If not, then how does the city plan to successfully regulate a landscaping code in which the city itself has been unable to successfully implement and maintain on a consistent basis?
In Councilman Johnson’s op-ed, he reminds us of the importance of water by noting the saying “water is more precious than gold.” Another common saying worth noting ... “lead by example.”