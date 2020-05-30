In response to Mary Greening's letter concerning loose cats in her yard, there is a city ordinance which applies to this situation. In Section 6.04.020 of the Cheyenne city codes, the definition of an animal is "a live, vertebrate creature, domestic or wild."
Section 6.08.030 of the ordinance states that except for two exceptions – one being service animals, and the other "goose chasing dogs" – "the owner of an animal must keep the animal under restraint at all times, not permitting it to run at large except on the owner's property."