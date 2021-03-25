Thank you for the WTE front page feature (3-21-21) on East High School student YuYu Yuan, and her impressive oratory accomplishments on the long and painful history of xenophobic stereotypes relating to Asians in the United States.
Most recently, it is illustrated in the dramatic increase in hostile incidents directed toward Asian Americans since the onset of the pandemic, fueled, in part, by the language used by some political leaders.
And while not surprising, it was disheartening to read in the same article of the unpleasant student interactions experienced during the past year by her fellow Asian American student.
The story about Ms. Yuan and fellow student Davin Ro also followed an article, two days earlier, relating to the country’s racial history.
While presenting HB177-Education-Understanding federal and state government to the House Education Committee, one of the sponsors said to the committee, “It needs to be brought forward and different views, that slavery was not maybe what it has been painted as in this nation, completely.” (sic) Was there a better side to slavery?
While civics education is critical for students, thankfully the committee soundly rejected the bill. However, hopefully the untold story the legislator was referring to includes the country’s economic might was, in no small part, due to slave labor; or following the abolition of slavery with the 13th Amendment, the rise of the Ku Klux Klan after Reconstruction; or the Jim Crow laws and states’ constitutions; or the poll taxes and literacy tests imposed in order for Blacks to vote; or the need for the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965; or the deeply racially biased federal sentencing "reform" acts of the 1980s and 1990s; or the systemic banking practices, which denied qualified Blacks loans; or the de facto segregation; right up to the deep strains of white nationalism and supremacy on display on Jan. 6 during the insurrection. That will help to complete the picture.