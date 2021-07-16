Speaking of revisionist history, Patricia McDaniel, in her July 14 letter to the editor, is certainly inventing some when it comes to the 1964 Civil Rights Act.
A little research will show the heavily controlled Democratic house filibustered the bill in an attempt to scuttle it. Eventually, the majority of the Democrats, along with a majority of the Republicans, managed to the stop filibuster.
In the end, 153 Democrats and 136 Republicans in the House voted for act, with 91 Democrats and 35 Republican House members voting nay. The bill was passed in the Senate with 46 Democrats and 27 Republicans voting for it, and 21 Democrats and six Republicans voting against.
This, to me, tends to show that this was truly a bipartisan bill when one reads its history and looks at the stats.