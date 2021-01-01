When my sister and I were little, we would fight over who would get the middle seat in the cab of my dad’s pickup. Not because either of us adored the discomfort of straddling the gear shift, but because we were both aware of Michael Martin Murphy’s “Cowboy Logic”: when you sit in the middle, you don’t have to drive, and you don’t have to mess with the gate.
Messing with the gate is one of the most annoying and most important duties of ranch living. When you have various fields and pastures, when your land and your neighbors’ land criss-cross each other in a patchwork of parcels bought over decades, messing with the gate is vital. Failing to do so can mean lost livestock, blown tires, broken fences, ruined crops and trespassers.