Mayor-elect Patrick Collins has recently announced that he intends to replace Police Chief Brian Kozak and Fire Chief Greg Hoggatt. Let me make a prediction that, if not reversed, Mr. Collins’ first real decision will prove to be a colossal mistake that he will soon come to regret.
Although I am not familiar with Mr. Hoggatt, I can personally attest to the professionalism and competence of Chief Kozak. He has ably served as Cheyenne’s chief of police since 2010. It is my understanding that he is well respected by his officers and others within his department. He is also highly regarded by local leaders and the community at large.