After reading Mike Kassel’s most interesting article in the paper, we again realize what a treasure he is to Cheyenne and the state of Wyoming.
With fascinating facts, he painted a vivid picture of the struggle and fear the Spanish Flu of 1918 caused in our city and state. He left us with a resounding picture of hope: Cheyenne’s economy recovered and returned to normal.
Thank you, Mike, for your many years of graciously sharing your passion for history with not only your students at LCCC, but many history lovers and civic groups all over Wyoming.