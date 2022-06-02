Thank you, Elizabeth Dillow, for your reminder to the Class of 2022 and the entire community that "Now, more than ever, we need optimists."

Her article and the editorial addressing the need for civility on May 22 were welcome messages that we all need to respect and support each other.

We need to turn those words into actions: Model both optimism and civility daily in our interactions with others.

