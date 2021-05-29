Superintendent Balow,
I was dismayed by your recent opinion piece in the WTE regarding Critical Race Theory being taught in schools.
First, your talking points seem to have come directly from a generally false narrative created and circulated by far-right members of the Republican Party. In fact, several Republican members of Congress have recently made several statements almost identical to yours, while trying to justify the further whitewashing of American history. To see such partisanship displayed by a professional in charge of the education of children is a disrespectful disservice to the core principals of education.
Second, the misinformation within the talking points you listed – such as that Critical Race Theory actually leads to racism toward white folks – leads me to believe you have not actually read "The 1619 Project" or "How to Be an Antiracist."
I have read them, along with several other studies on race relations and issues throughout our history. I have felt uncomfortable at times. I have also felt enlightened, informed and empowered. I have never felt guilty, oppressed, shamed, threatened, or that because I am white, I am less of a person.
I have learned that while I have no responsibility for what our ancestors did, I have a responsibility for what I do and say now. I have learned that as I know better, I can do better. I have learned that I have made mistakes, and may make more. However, by learning from them, I am growing – and there is no shame in that.
Please, take the time to read "The 1619 Project" and "How to Be an Antiracist." I think these will help you make a more informed decision about Critical Race Theory in general.
But first, I would suggest that you read "White Fragility" by Robin DiAngelo. It addresses the reasons we white folks have a hard time discussing racism. It asks us to move past being defensive, and even addresses the uselessness of white guilt or shame in our growth. It allows us to be a valuable part of the movement toward racial equality, justice and change, if we begin with honesty and thoughtfulness.