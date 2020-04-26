Although I didn’t hear Gov. Gordon’s April 3 news conference, I was aware that he was reported to have spoken angrily. So, when I saw the Our View editorial in the April 12 WTE, I was anxious to read it.
Listening to local and national news, there are thousands out of work and businesses just hanging on or closed. Other than first responders, most states are asking for everyone to stay at home. Yes, staying home is important in protecting ourselves and others.
Who decides what is and isn’t essential? Our local newspaper runs two full-page ads in every issue of businesses that are open. They can’t survive if they aren’t open, we can’t survive without them. Our first carry-out experience was on Easter. After paying the bill, which included a tip, I heard the waitress say, “Thank you, God. Maybe I can pay my rent this month.”
It seems to me this very uncomfortable place in which we all find ourselves is a double-edge sword – stay at home, but also support your local businesses. We need to find a safe way to do both. Wyoming is a strong state, filled with great people who have and do work tirelessly to protect our people, environment, wildlife and resources. When the going gets tough, Wyomingites have shown they can compromise for the good of all.
So, how about it, Wyoming? Stay home, and when it’s necessary to get out, make sure you take and use masks and gloves to protect yourself and others. Very similar to not driving while drunk or on drugs – you could hurt or kill yourself or someone else.
And don’t forget the really important part of being out – be polite, kind and helpful to everyone you meet. They’re struggling to do the right thing, too!