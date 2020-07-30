I would like to highlight a truly outstanding individual that voters should retain in office. I am writing in full support and endorsement of Brian Lovett’s position with the Laramie County Board of Commissioners.
Brian has over 35 years of service on various government and nongovernment boards of directors in Laramie County and Wyoming. He grew up with an agricultural background on a farm, got a great education, is a family man, and has practical experience that gives him insight and perspective on how to apply solutions on multiple levels via collaboration and cooperation with parties involved.