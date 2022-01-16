After hearing about the LCSD1 board's decision to lift the mask mandate at our schools, my first thought was “SHAME ON YOU” for putting our children at increased risk while at school. But then I thought it better to be positive about the situation. So …
I would like to congratulate the four board members (Christy Klaassen, Alicia Smith, Tim Bolin and Brittany Ashby) for obtaining their medical degrees in public health, infectious disease and pediatrics, all in just the two years that the pandemic has plagued our world. What an amazing feat.
We are very lucky to have such expertise in our community when it comes to the health and safety of our children. As the pandemic rages on, with the now more than ever contagious omicron variant, our local hospital and clinics are feeling the strain. Children seem to be a little more vulnerable to this strain of the COVID virus, and we might need to call on your expertise to help deliver care to the multitude of COVID patients who will become sick in the coming months.
And as you should all be experts in education, we might also need to you fill in as substitute teachers in the classroom, as we will likely have many more teachers out with COVID, and our children will need someone to teach them during this pandemic.
I would like to thank the three board members who did vote to keep our kids safe and healthy while learning. Shout out to Marguerite Herman, Rose Ann Million Rinne and Rich Wiederspahn for their valiant effort to follow recommended guidelines for school safety.
Also, THANK YOU to Stan Hartman, Kathy Emmons and Alexia Harrist for continuing to fight the good fight. Science will prevail in the end.