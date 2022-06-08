I write to congratulate Whitney Brooks, not for her graduation, which is an important milestone, but rather for her thoughtful, articulate, reasoned and heartfelt letter to the editor (WTE, May 29, page B10).
Adult citizens had better start listening to the youth of this country, instead of the NRA and gun manufacturers, because schoolchildren, families, teachers and people of color have the most skin in the game when it comes to mass shootings. Ms. Brooks’ empathy and understanding of the lives of students and teachers cut short by the “red hand of violence” (Frederick Douglass), is a powerful plea to Americans to consider how much we have lost and will lose if we do not get battle-grade automatic weapons off our streets and out of our homes.
In 1996, in Port Arthur, Australia, a gun nut killed 35 citizens and wounded 23. Soon after, the prime minister, John Howard, and national legislators adopted the National Firearms Agreement. One of the provisions of the agreement allowed citizens to turn their weapons in to law enforcement. And a large majority of the population did so.
Fast forward to the beginning of 2022, when the World Population Review listed gun violence (both homicides and suicides) statistics to date. America had 4.6 homicides and 7.32 suicides per 100,000, a total of 44,175 gun deaths. Australia had 0.
It is heartening to know that young people like Whitney Brooks are coming of age, continuing their education, pursuing careers in teaching, refining their love of knowledge and sharing their wisdom, strength and understanding.