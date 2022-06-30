Well, I hope you are happy, you religious zealots, with your elevated sense of moral superiority, the state representatives and Gov. Gordon. You have stripped away the rights of the women here in “The Equality State.”
A bunch of impotent, white, middle-aged hypocrites have passed legislation to oppress half the population of our communities. Men. Men with no idea about women, women’s bodies and women’s issues have decided to claim the almighty power over women’s reproductive health.
These “good ole boys” are sure they know what is best for a population they have no actual concern for. They refuse to even take up consideration for health care expansion for these mothers and children. They are the first to try to cut any assistance for these families, but they are going to force you to have these families, whether you want them or are ready for them. They have to try to keep you “barefoot and pregnant.” How else will you know your place, here in the “Equality State?”
I will be interested to hear Gov. Gordon speak about our great “Equality State” after how many more dead babies are found in an LCCC dumpster, after we lose how many young women that have bled to death while trying to abort themselves with the help of a YouTube video. I will be here, writing to the cowards in our Legislature and our governor, making sure they know they are responsible every time it happens.