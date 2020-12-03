Sometimes, when the going gets tough, we take the way of the ostrich as a matter of preservation. Such can be the case in regard to climate change.
Recently, however, even those who ignore or deny the impact of climate change on our planet simply can no longer hold those stances. Close to home, the impacts of the Mullen Fire near Laramie, and the Cameron Peak and East Troublesome fires in Colorado, have affected all Wyomingites, if for no other reason than unhealthy air quality limiting our much-loved outdoor activities.