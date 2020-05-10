Congress is on the right track with the CARES Act. The funding allotted for our health care system was greatly needed, but we will need to allocate more to survive COVID-19.
Doctors, nurses and other frontline health care workers are the heroes we’re depending on. We need to stand strong with them and make their funding a priority in the fourth COVID relief bill.
The entire economy is feeling the strain of the economic downturn caused by COVID-19. Sadly, frontline health care workers are not exempt from this. Stay-at-home orders have stopped almost all scheduled and elective care procedures from taking place. This means that health care providers are seeing revenue streams dry up.
What happens to these doctors, their offices and their practices? If they shut their doors, what kind of health care system will we have when the pandemic is over? If these losses are severe enough, then we could see mass closures of hospitals and health care facilities. This would only intensify the current disaster.
With support from Sen. Barrasso and Congresswoman Cheney – and gratitude from us all – doctors will rise from this crisis prepared to get back to their regular practices and procedures. If Congress is serious about supporting our frontline medical workers, they must include relief for doctors in the next coronavirus pandemic stimulus.