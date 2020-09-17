In early August, I wrote a guest editorial about the urgency of including rental assistance and an eviction moratorium as part of a COVID-19 relief package before the congressional recess. Regrettably, no such package materialized, and now we are told that one might not pass before the election.
Thank goodness the CDC has declared an eviction moratorium until January, recognizing that homelessness in the middle of a winter plague would be a public health crisis! After my editorial, Sen. Enzi’s office drew my attention to a news release from the FHA outlining their pause in eviction proceedings, as well. Neither of these actions leaves folks free to sit in their homes without making an effort to pay what they can toward rent or mortgage, as the case may be.