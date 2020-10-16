With all the wildfires and smoke impacting the whole of the West, we in Wyoming should expect a nationwide push for a price on carbon emissions. Rather than regulations inflicted upon us, Wyoming's members of Congress should participate in creating a carbon pricing policy that is most equitable for the people in Wyoming and least harmful to the Wyoming economy.
Among legislation proposing a free market solution to carbon dioxide emissions, rather than regulations, is the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (https://energyinnovationact.org).