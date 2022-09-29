As Congress considers making improvements to the Medicare program, there is another lesser-known, but not less important, gap in coverage that must be addressed –especially for breast cancer survivors – and it is the lack of coverage for medical compression supplies.

Lymphedema is a terrible and debilitating disease that increases lymphatic fluids in the body and causes swelling, especially in the legs and arms. To manage this chronic condition without these doctor-prescribed supplies is not just expensive, it's also time-consuming and affects your mental health. And yet, Medicare and the majority of the private insurance plans fail to cover them.

