Thomas Jefferson used the phrase "separation of church and state" in an 1801 letter to the Danbury Baptist Association of Connecticut. This "separation" is also covered in sections of our Constitution's First Amendment and in Article Six.
Why, then, did I recently receive a publication from Faith & Freedom Coalition called "2020 Voter Registration Confirmation & Survey of 100,000,000 Christian Americans?" On the front cover of this survey was printed: "Your U.S. Representative: Liz Cheney and Your Two U.S. Senators: Michael B. Enzi - John Barrasso." It also said the results would be sent to Gov. Mark Gordon.
I answered the survey truthfully and added some comments of my own. Question #11 was particularly troubling: "Would you prefer to continue with the direction President Trump is taking America? Or do you prefer OPEN BORDERS, socialist, anti-God, anti-family agenda of today's Democrat Party?"
As a Democrat and a Christian, I find it terribly offensive to be called anti-God, anti-family. Some of the most admirable Christians, and family-oriented people I know are Democrats! One prime example comes to mind – former President Jimmy Carter.
I feel our Wyoming representatives in Congress should not allow their names to be used on such a publication. They are not honoring our country's tradition of "separation of church and state." The president we have had for the past three years has violated this many times over, just has he has violated the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution.
By the way, I imagine that Trump is now feeling very pleased with himself for the great honor bestowed on him. The U.S. is now #1! Number one in COVID-19 cases, and it's because of him! (No, he did not cause the virus, but his slow response had a big part in its spread). Amid this crisis, he carries on with his well-documented petty and rude behavior toward others.
Fellow Americans: please look up the definition of Democratic Socialism. Are you going to cash the "stimulus" check? It is socialism! We cannot survive another four years with this "so-called leader."