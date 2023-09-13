To those people now serving in the U.S. Senate and House:
You were elected (hired) to represent the people of the United States. You were not hired to play games with our health care, our economy, our military, our national security, our democracy.
You are not hired to throw temper tantrums to get your way, no matter how that might affect the American people. You are not hired to make your own agendas and photo ops.
You are hired to work for the people, to make decisions for the common good of the people.
You are wasting time and resources and getting little done. You need to figure this out and do your jobs.
