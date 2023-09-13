To those people now serving in the U.S. Senate and House:

You were elected (hired) to represent the people of the United States. You were not hired to play games with our health care, our economy, our military, our national security, our democracy.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus