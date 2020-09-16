The Laramie County Conservation District’s local mill level funding question will be on the general election ballot this November. I would like to strongly encourage Laramie County voters to support this mill levy renewal.
The district has exhibited the ability to provide leadership in developing and implementing natural resource conservation programs within their boundaries to rural and urban residents of Laramie County. The LCCD has several natural resource programs, including: living snow fences, which cost one-third less than traditional wooden structures, helping to keep roads clear of snow/ice while also providing wildlife habitat; low-cost seedling trees/shrubs, which enable landowners to establish larger conservation plantings; an education program that utilizes a variety of methods to inform/educate the public on conservation issues and natural resource opportunities to Laramie County residents of all ages; and special projects, whereby the Community Enhancement Program annually funds projects proposed by county residents seeking to improve the environment and natural beauty of Laramie County. To date, more than 125 Community Enhancement Projects have been funded and installed.