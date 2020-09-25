We are so lucky in Cheyenne to have the benefit of the leadership and expertise of the Laramie County Conservation District. While you may think that the district is only active outside the cities and towns, the district is helping to improve Cheyenne. We urge you to vote yes for the LCCD mill levy.
The district, along with the Rotary Club of Cheyenne, has placed 12 gutter bins in our stormwater drainage system. These bins help maintain the integrity of the runoff system and the quality of the water by intercepting trash as water pours into gutters. The bins are emptied regularly and have been a successful addition to the city’s drainage system.