Hitting an animal while driving can be traumatic and expensive. Last January, I hit a mule deer and totaled my car. The animal did not survive, but I was glad no one else was hurt. In the end, I had to tow my vehicle, rent a hotel room and rent a car for a month.
On average, 6,000 big game animals die each year from collisions with vehicles on Wyoming’s roadways, resulting in $20-23 million in wildlife costs and $24-29 million in personal injury costs. To help keep drivers and animals safe, the Wyoming Wildlife Conservation license plate was introduced in 2019.