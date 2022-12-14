My respect for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s journalistic integrity rose when I read “A note from the WTE’s editor,” by Brian Martin, way back on Dec. 5, 2016.
Martin invited “those interested in writing about local, state and regional issues, especially from a more conservative point of view … to include more local voices from a variety of perspectives.” Kudos!
Soon afterward, more frequent op-eds from Jonathan Lange began to appear, providing some welcome counterbalance to regular hard-left pieces from Rodger McDaniel and Kerry Drake, and those of the WTE Editorial Board itself.
Some are not so willing to pursue clarity by hearing others’ opinions. For example, Alan Minier’s Dec. 8 letter to this paper scolded Jonathan Lange for his intense frustration over progressive laws and policies, and wants Lange “dialed back.”
I am never surprised to read disagreement with others’ positions about such controversial and weighty issues as debt, drug addiction, free speech and sexually explicit materials in school libraries. However, he wrote, “I cannot think of a moment … I would blame my country or its politicians for the outcome of my family’s challenges.” Does he really deny that government programs affect Wyoming families, our children’s futures and local community cohesion, as Lange has illustrated in recent op-eds? Was he serious when he wrote that instead of speaking about such issues that readers might influence, Lange should write about issues like “the planet” and Putin, over which regular Cheyenne citizens have infinitesimal impact?
Finally, I was incredulous to read Minier’s insinuation that Lange is somehow inciting others to “gun him down.” Now THAT was over the top.
Readers, and Mr. Minier in particular, let’s agree with Mr. Lange’s conclusion, at least, from his Dec. 2 op-ed: “Stop swinging. Pick up your neighbor and dust him off. It’s time to apologize and embrace. Forget the blue or red jersey and rally to the American flag. Once we stop fighting each other, we can see clearly and stand up to the real enemy.”